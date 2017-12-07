Singapore shares open flat on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks opened flat on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.26 point to 3,396.95 as at 9.02 am.

About 49.8 million shares worth S$97.6 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.96 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Polaris, which was flat at S$0.005 with 6.1 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Sincap and ComfortDelGro.

Gainers outnumbered losers 66 to 53, or about five up for every four down.