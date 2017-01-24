You are here

Singapore shares open flat on Tuesday

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 09:07
SINGAPORE share prices opened flat on Tuesday with the Straits Times Index down 0.41 points to 3,025.07. Volume was 79.2 million shares worth S$31.4 million. Gainers outnumbered losers 46 to 36.

