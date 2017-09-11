You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Monday

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 09:13
SINGAPORE shares opened 0.3 per cent higher, with the Straits Times Index up 8.66 points to 3,237.22 as at 9.01am on Monday.

About 35 million shares worth S$45 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.27 per share.

The most actively traded stock was Thai Beverage, which rose S$0.005 to S$0.915 with 7.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and MDR.

Gainers outnumbered losers 71 to 40.

Regional markets such as the Topix index advanced 1.3 per cent as at 9.28am Tokyo time, while South Korea's Kospi index was up one per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 per cent, Bloomberg reported.

