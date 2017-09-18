You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Monday

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 9:11 AM
SINGAPORE shares opened 0.8 per cent higher with the Straits Times Index up 24.98 points to 3,234.54 as at 9.02am on Monday.

About 84 million shares worth S$102 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.21 per share.

The most actively traded stock was Blumont, which traded at S$0.001 with 19.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included YZJ Shipbuilding and Rowsley.

Gainers outnumbered losers 88 to 39.

In regional markets, Japanese markets are closed today for respect-for-the-aged day while Bloomberg reported that South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.4 per cent and Australia's main gauge was up 0.5 per cent as at 9.15am Tokyo time.

