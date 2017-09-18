Singapore shares open higher on Monday

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.8 per cent higher with the Straits Times Index up 24.98 points to 3,234.54 as at 9.02am on Monday.

About 84 million shares worth S$102 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.21 per share.

The most actively traded stock was Blumont, which traded at S$0.001 with 19.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included YZJ Shipbuilding and Rowsley.

Gainers outnumbered losers 88 to 39.

In regional markets, Japanese markets are closed today for respect-for-the-aged day while Bloomberg reported that South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.4 per cent and Australia's main gauge was up 0.5 per cent as at 9.15am Tokyo time.