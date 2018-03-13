Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 1%

SINGAPORE shares opened one per cent higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 34.51 points to 3,520.08 as at 9.02am.

About 83 million shares worth S$97 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 132 to 29.

The most actively traded stock was Allied Technologies, which rose S$0.003 to S$0.065 with 96.8 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Lion Gold Corp.

Active index stocks included DBS, up S$0.14 or 0.5 per cent at S$28.23; and Singtel shares trading up S$0.02 or 0.6 per cent at S$3.35.

In regional markets, the Topix index gained 1.5 per cent and the Nikkei 225 Stock Average jumped 2.1 per cent as at 9.06am in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.8 per cent and the Kospi index in Seoul gained 0.7 per cent, Bloomberg said.