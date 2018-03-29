Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.4 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 13.79 points to 3,396.57 at 9.02am despite the surge in equity volatility and selloff in tech shares showing no signs of letting up on Wall Street on Wednesday.

About 112 million shares worth S$401 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 95 to 34.

The most actively traded stock was Magnus Energy, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.002 with 110.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ISR Capital and Accrelist.

Active index stocks included DBS, down S$0.73 or 2.6 per cent at S$26.86; and Singtel shares trading down S$0.05 or 1.5 per cent at S$3.34.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent to 2,605.00 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9 per cent.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index rose 0.6 per cent as at 9.13am in Tokyo. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi index was little changed.