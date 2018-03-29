You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.4%

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 9:16 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.4 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 13.79 points to 3,396.57 at 9.02am despite the surge in equity volatility and selloff in tech shares showing no signs of letting up on Wall Street on Wednesday.

About 112 million shares worth S$401 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 95 to 34.

The most actively traded stock was Magnus Energy, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.002 with 110.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ISR Capital and Accrelist.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Active index stocks included DBS, down S$0.73 or 2.6 per cent at S$26.86; and Singtel shares trading down S$0.05 or 1.5 per cent at S$3.34.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent to 2,605.00 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9 per cent.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index rose 0.6 per cent as at 9.13am in Tokyo. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi index was little changed.

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
2 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
3 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
4 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
5 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

1.png
Mar 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Schneider Electric opens East Asia and Japan headquarters in Singapore

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Global IPO proceeds up 28% in Q1 2018: EY report

oil and gas.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sees uptick in customer enquiries but competition still intense

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening