Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.2 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 7.04 points to 3,238.01 as at 9am.

About 31 million shares worth S$30 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.99 per share.

The most actively traded stock was Artivision Tech, which traded at S$0.012 with 3.8 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Sincap and QT Vascular.

Gainers outnumbered losers 51 to 31.

Regional markets such as Japan's Topix index swung between gains and losses as of 9.10am in Tokyo, while South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.2 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped about 0.1 per cent, Bloomberg reported.