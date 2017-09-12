You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 09:17
Singapore shares opened 0.2 per cent higher with the Straits Times Index up 7.38 points to 3,235.89 as at 9.07am on Tuesday.
The index was lifted by the S&P 500 Index closing at a record high with less damage than originally feared from Hurricane Irma supporting the case for a gradually improving US economy.

About 63 million shares worth S$62 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.97 per share.

The most actively traded stock was Jiutian Chemical, which traded at S$0.038 with 8.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Dragon Group International and Rowsley.

Gainers outnumbered losers 101 to 42.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index advanced 1.1 per cent as at 9.12am in Tokyo while South Korea's Kospi index advanced 0.3 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.4 per cent, Bloomberg reported.

