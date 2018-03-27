Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.8%

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.8 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 26.35 points to 3,438.81 at 9.02am as stocks in Asia followed gains made on Wall Street on easing trade tensions.

About 86 million shares worth S$115 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 125 to 17.

The most actively traded stock was HLH Group, which rose S$0.002 to S$0.007 with 44.5 million shares changing hands.

The second highest traded counter was Genting Singapore which fell S$0.01 to S$1.09 with 35.3 million shares changing hands.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Active index stocks included DBS, down S$0.19 or 0.7 per cent at S$27.21; and SingTel shares trading down S$0.03 or 0.9 per cent at S$3.36.

On Wall Street, the Dow finished up 2.8 per cent at 24,202.6. The S&P 500 rose 2.7 per cent to 2,658.55, while the Nasdaq jumped 3.3 per cent to 7,220.54.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index rose 1.2 per cent as of 9.34am in Tokyo. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.6 per cent while South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.6 per cent.