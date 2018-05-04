Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 0.3% to 3,564.2

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.3 per cent lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index shedding 11.48 points to 3,564.2 as at 9.04 am.

About 41.3 million shares worth S$119.6 million in total changed hands.

Among actively traded shares was Vallianz with 4.6 million shares traded at S$0.012 apiece, and Ezion with 3.88 million shares traded at S$0.121.

Active index stocks included DBS at S$29.10, down S$0.18 or 0.62 per cent, and Venture at S$19.25, down S$0.50 or 2.53 per cent.

Losers outnumbered gainers 61 to 53.

In US markets overnight, Wall Street stocks finished a volatile session mostly lower Thursday amid investor worries over interest rates and trade, and as Tesla shares plummeted following a public meltdown by chief Elon Musk. Analysts have described investor sentiment as broadly bearish as a strong earnings season winds down, with solid results from Amazon, Apple and others having failed to ignite a market rally.