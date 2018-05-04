You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 0.3% to 3,564.2

Fri, May 04, 2018 - 9:23 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.3 per cent lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index shedding 11.48 points to 3,564.2 as at 9.04 am.

About 41.3 million shares worth S$119.6 million in total changed hands.

Among actively traded shares was Vallianz with 4.6 million shares traded at S$0.012 apiece, and Ezion with 3.88 million shares traded at S$0.121.

Active index stocks included DBS at S$29.10, down S$0.18 or 0.62 per cent, and Venture at S$19.25, down S$0.50 or 2.53 per cent.

Losers outnumbered gainers 61 to 53.

In US markets overnight, Wall Street stocks finished a volatile session mostly lower Thursday amid investor worries over interest rates and trade, and as Tesla shares plummeted following a public meltdown by chief Elon Musk. Analysts have described investor sentiment as broadly bearish as a strong earnings season winds down, with solid results from Amazon, Apple and others having failed to ignite a market rally.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
5 Brokers' take: Analysts maintain 'buy' on CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

May 4, 2018
Transport

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong Holdings issues profit warning for Q4, full year

May 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, BreadTalk, StarHub, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Raffles United

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening