Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.2%

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.2 per cent lower, with the Straits Times Index down 5.65 points to 3,436.85 at 9.02am as Asian shares started flat on Monday.

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.2 per cent lower, with the Straits Times Index down 5.65 points to 3,436.85 at 9.02am as Asian shares started flat on Monday.

About 50 million shares worth S$100 million in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 82 to 50.

The most actively traded stock was KrisEnergy, which rose S$0.007 to S$0.100 with 6.9 million shares changing hands.

On Wall Street, The Dow ended down 2.3 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2 per cent and the Nasdaq 2.3 per cent on Friday.

In regional markets on Monday, Japan's Topix index fluctuated as at 9.16am in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1 per cent and South Korea's Kospi index was little changed.