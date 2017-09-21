Singapore shares open lower on Thursday

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 12.05 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 3,206.02.

This comes after the US Federal Reserve paved the way for another interest-rate increase this year and set an October start for shrinking its balance sheet.

About 92 million shares worth S$105 million changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 74 to 54.

The most actively traded stock was MDR, which saw more than 20 million shares traded flat at S$0.004 a share. Other actives included QT Vascular.