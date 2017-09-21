You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Thursday

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 9:21 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 12.05 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 3,206.02.

This comes after the US Federal Reserve paved the way for another interest-rate increase this year and set an October start for shrinking its balance sheet.

About 92 million shares worth S$105 million changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 74 to 54.

The most actively traded stock was MDR, which saw more than 20 million shares traded flat at S$0.004 a share. Other actives included QT Vascular.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
3 Taking stock three years after oil rout
4 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Sep 21, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX to 'invest strategically' to boost fixed income business

Sep 21, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport sees 7% rise in passenger movements in August

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

AIA Group buys Australian insurer for S$4.1bn

Sep 21, 2017
Consumer

Local brands vague about palm oil usage, among other issues: WWF report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening