You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; Keppel, SembMarine down on corruption probe

Tue, Dec 26, 2017 - 9:21 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 5.1 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 3,380.61 as at 9.02am.

About 24.8 million shares worth S$52 million in total changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 60 to 52.

The most actively traded counter was Thai Beverage, which fell S$0.005 to S$0.905 with 2.5 million shares changing hands.

Other active index stocks included Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine), which was down 3.6 per cent to S$1.87 a share with 1.6 million shares traded; and Keppel Corp which was down 4.55 per cent to S$7.13 with 980,000 shares changing hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

These come on the back of Keppel O&M's disclosure on Saturday that it will pay US$422 million in fines as part of a global resolution for a corruption probe across three jurisdictions in Singapore, Brazil and the US.

BT reported on Monday that Keppel O&M's revelation will also put SembMarine under the spotlight, as Sete Brasil was behind about US$10 billion of rig-building contracts that were awarded to Keppel O&M and SembMarine.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

2017-12-08T051152Z_77954529_RC16E4EA56F0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

keppel26.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

BT_20171225_KRFCL_3235181.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

FCL enters German last-mile logistics sector

Most Read

1 Keppel to take hit in earnings, but 'will survive'
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 World's most expensive home to hit market at US$500 million
4 Trump travel ban dealt blow by San Francisco appeals court
5 MBS's staff and star power drive Sands for Singapore outreach
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-12-08T051152Z_77954529_RC16E4EA56F0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel's China marina divestment remains stalled amid legal battle

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

First Sponsor to buy second office property in Amsterdam's CBD for 55.5m euros

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening