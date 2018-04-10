Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.3 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 10.08 points to 3,439.88 at 9.03 am as trade issues weighed in on stock markets in Asia.

About 36 million shares worth S$76 million in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 64 to 43.

The most actively traded stock was Allied Technologies, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.050 with 80.1 million shares changing hands.

On Wall Street, the Dow finished up 0.2 per cent at 23,979.10, shedding more than 130 points in the last 20 minutes of trading. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent to 2,613.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.5 per cent to 6,950.34.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index fell 0.4 per cent as at 9.14am in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.8 per cent.