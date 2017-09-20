Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.2 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 7.36 points to 3,218.59 as at 9.05am.

About 124 million shares worth S$73 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.58 per share.

The most actively traded stock was Blumont, which traded at S$0.001 with 19.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included YZJ Shipbuilding and Rowsley.

Losers outnumbered gainers 73 to 61.

Stocks in Asia opened mixed as investors girded for another round of geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump threatened to annihilate North Korea.

In regional markets, the Topix index was little changed as at 9.10am Tokyo time. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4 per cent, while the Kospi index in Seoul rose 0.1 per cent, Bloomberg reported.