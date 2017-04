SINGAPORE shares gained on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.68 points or 0.05 per cent to 3,177.27 as at 9.03am.

Top gainers in the early-morning trade included Singtel and CWT, which received a voluntary general cash offer by Hong Kong-listed HNA Holding Group over the weekend.

Some 74.5 million shares worth S$72.2 million changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 77 to 64.