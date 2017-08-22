Singapore shares open marginally higher on Monday with STI up 1.4 points

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
SINGAPORE shares opened marginally higher with the key Straits Times Index up 1.39 points at 3,253.38 on Monday.
Some 36 million shares worth S$54 million were done with 54 counters up and 38 counters down.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal