Singapore shares open marginally lower on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks fell slightly on a muted Thursday morning as Asian markets opened mixed.

The benchmark Straits Times Index fell 5.69 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 3,120.59 as at 9.02am.

Some 65.2 million shares worth S$67.9 million changed hands, with losers beating gainers 81 to 58.

Top gainers included Haw Par Corporation and lifestyle furnishing company Nobel Design.

Top losers included real estate developer City Developments and Keppel Corporation.

Equities in Japan rose on strong export figures; Australian equities also climbed and South Korean shares were flat, Bloomberg reported.

This comes as oil prices, after slumping, gained some ground in early trading on Thursday.