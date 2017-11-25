Singapore shares resume flat on Friday afternoon; STI at 3,425.93

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading flat on Friday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.42 per cent or 14.52 points to 3,437.71 as at 1pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 167 to 134 as about 1.15 billion shares worth S$356 million in total changed hands.

Active stocks included metals company Allied Tech and medical technology firm QT Vascular, both of which were trading unchanged at S$0.067 and S$0.012 respectively as at 1.01pm.