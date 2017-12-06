Singapore shares resume lower on Wednesday afternoon

SINGAPORE stocks resumed one per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 33.12 points to 3,404.94.

As at 2.02pm, about 1.06 billion shares worth S$650.9 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.61 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Allied Tech, which was flat at S$0.082 with 66.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Vallianz and Cosco SHP SG.

Losers outnumbered gainers 221 to 143, or about three down for every two up.