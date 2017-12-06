You are here

Singapore shares resume lower on Wednesday afternoon

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 2:15 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed one per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 33.12 points to 3,404.94.

As at 2.02pm, about 1.06 billion shares worth S$650.9 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.61 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Allied Tech, which was flat at S$0.082 with 66.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Vallianz and Cosco SHP SG.

Losers outnumbered gainers 221 to 143, or about three down for every two up.

