Singapore stocks enter afternoon session lower; STI at 3,498.7, down 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.1 per cent lower with the Straits Times Index down 2.46 points to 3,498.7 as at 1.05pm on Friday.

About 975 million shares worth S$501 million in total changed hands with gainers outnumbered losers 184 to 163.

The most actively traded stock was Midas, which fell S$0.002 to S$0.157 with 442.4 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Allied Tech and Rowsley.

Active index stocks included DBS, up S$0.62 or 2.4 per cent at S$26.50; and Singtel shares trading up S$0.02 or 0.6 per cent at S$3.61.