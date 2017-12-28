You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks enter afternoon session on higher ground; STI at 3,401.14

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 1:19 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in positive territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,401.14, up 0.3 per cent or 9.47 points on the day as at 1.01pm.

Against the benchmark's level heading into the midday break, the index was down marginally, by 0.02 per cent.

Gainers just beat out losers 199 to 131, with 575 million shares worth S$281.4 million traded.

Among the active stocks, Jiutian Chemical Group entered the afternoon session up 3.1 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent, at 6.7 Singapore cents with 24.8 million shares traded. Rowsley gained 1.6 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent, to 12.9 Singapore cents with 31.2 million shares traded.

Other actives included OCBC Bank, up 0.65 per cent or eight Singapore cents, at S$12.39; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.48 per cent or 12 Singapore cents, at S$25. UOB was down 0.15 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$26.16.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
4 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening