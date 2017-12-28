Singapore stocks enter afternoon session on higher ground; STI at 3,401.14

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in positive territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,401.14, up 0.3 per cent or 9.47 points on the day as at 1.01pm.

Against the benchmark's level heading into the midday break, the index was down marginally, by 0.02 per cent.

Gainers just beat out losers 199 to 131, with 575 million shares worth S$281.4 million traded.

Among the active stocks, Jiutian Chemical Group entered the afternoon session up 3.1 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent, at 6.7 Singapore cents with 24.8 million shares traded. Rowsley gained 1.6 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent, to 12.9 Singapore cents with 31.2 million shares traded.

Other actives included OCBC Bank, up 0.65 per cent or eight Singapore cents, at S$12.39; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.48 per cent or 12 Singapore cents, at S$25. UOB was down 0.15 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$26.16.