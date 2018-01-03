Singapore stocks enter afternoon session up; STI at 3,445.74 up 0.4% on day

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.4 per cent higher with the Straits Times Index up 15.44 points to 3,445.74 as at 1.02pm on Wednesday.

About 1.08 billion shares worth S$574 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 186 to 163.

The most actively traded stock was Magnus Energy, which traded at S$0.001 with 16.8 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included DISA and Cosco Shipping.

Active index stocks included Keppel Corporation, up S$0.03 or 0.4 per cent at S$7.56; and Venture Corporation shares trading at up S$0.1 or 0.5 per cent at S$21.52.