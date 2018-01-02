Singapore stocks enter first afternoon session of year higher; STI at 3,417.68 up 0.4% on day

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
SINGAPORE shares shares resumed trading 0.4 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 14.76 points to 3,417.68 as at 1.02 pm.
About 693 million shares worth S$363 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 233 to 117.
The most actively traded stock was Allied Tech, which rose S$0.002 to S$0.080 with 172.3 million shares changing hands.
Other actives included Jiutian Chemical and Singtel with the latter's shares trading down S$0.03 or 0.83 per cent down at S$3.57.
Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent at S$24.85; and UOB shares trading at S$0.37 or 1.4 per cent up at S$26.45.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo