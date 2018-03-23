You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks enter Friday afternoon trading on lower ground; STI at 3,417.8, down 2.1% on the day

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 1:18 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,417.8, down 2.1 per cent or 73.57 points on the day as at 1pm.

Against the benchmark's level of 3,419.26 heading into the midday break, the index was down by 1.46 points or 0.04 per cent.

Losers outnumbered gainers 331 to 58, after 923.3 million shares worth S$884.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore was down 2.7 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.09 with 31.4 million shares traded; and Singtel was down 1.4 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$3.40 with 30.7 million shares traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank which was down 3.3 per cent to S$12.82; and UOB which was down 2.8 per cent to S$27.37.

Friday's stock slump comes as Asian stocks tracked sharp falls in US and European stocks following US President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on China.

This sparked concerns of a potential trade war that could hurt global growth, and sent the yen climbing to its strongest showing in over a year. The greenback fell below 105 yen, for the first time since Mr Trump was elected president in November 2016.

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
2 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
3 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Walden_2_230318.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won skid to multi-week lows on trade war fears

Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

US Congress approves US$1.3t spending bill, averts third shutdown of the year

Walden_1_230318.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Some Chinese stocks are doing well out of this US trade war

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Midas, Raffles Education, Mirach Energy, Genting Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening