Singapore stocks enter Monday afternoon trading on higher ground

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 1:11 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon in positive territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,431.82, up 0.11 per cent or 3.85 points on the day as at 1.02pm.

Against the benchmark's level of 3,433.51 heading into the midday break, however, the index was down marginally by 1.69 points. Losers just outnumbered gainers 169 to 152, or about 10 stocks down for every nine up, after 425.8 million shares worth S$375.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, ASTI rose 32.9 per cent or S$0.024 to S$0.097 with 30.7 million shares traded after announcing a major sale of its semiconductor businesses.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.36 per cent or S$0.10 to S$27.40.

