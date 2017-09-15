You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks finish lower after North Korean missile test

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 5:39 PM
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

THE week just past will probably be remembered for the sudden downgrade of the three local banks, the return of geopolitical tensions after North Korea launched a missile over Japan on Friday and weak economic numbers from China.

On Friday, selling of the three banks meant that the Straits Times Index (STI) finished with an 11.39 point loss at 3,209.56, bringing its fall for the week to 19 points or 0.6 per cent. DBS ended S$0.29 down at S$20.06 with 5.3 million traded; UOB dropped S$0.11 to S$23.05 on volume of 1.9 million; and OCBC lost S$0.05 at S$10.95 on turnover of 5.2 million. Collectively, their losses cut 9.4 points off the STI.

Turnover on Friday was the highest in dollar terms for the week - two billion units worth S$1.7 billion. Excluding warrants, there were 174 rises versus 212 falls.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Grand Prix 20080026 .jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021

f1.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y

2017-08-07T030634Z_732054440_RC15C13414C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening