You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks finish weaker, banks and Reits hit

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 17:45
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

THERE were no real surprises on Wednesday as the Straits Times Index dropped 18.79 points to 3,232.47 in response to Wall Street's large overnight fall that came because of concerns over the North Korea situation and the US government's debt ceiling.

What was surprising however, was a large selloff in Reits that saw 17 of the top 20 actives close lower. As a result, the FTSE FT Reit index recorded a 0.83 per cent drop. According to market watchers, the Reit selloff was a reaction to a proposed rights issue by Cache Logistics Trust which comes a few days after Manulife US Reit also announced a rights issue.

"The market may be thinking that this year will see more cash raising by the Reits,'' said a dealer. "In this market, not many people are that keen to put more in. This is collateral damage from Cache and Manulife."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4f0kfdr136i35h1d2.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000

coe.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

marina bay 17968192.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS

yaohui-pixgeneric-3953 (1).jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore faces a grim labour future as population ages rapidly: Oxford Economics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening