Singapore stocks resume afternoon trading at 3,411.01, up 2.14% on the day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index up 2.14 per cent or 71.31 points to 3,411.01 on the day as at 1.04pm.

The bluechip benchmark was also up by 10.94 points against its 3,400.07 reading at the start of the mid-day break.

Gainers outnumbered losers 281 to 90, or about three stocks up for every one down, after 461.8 million shares worth S$596.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co advanced 7.1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$0.45 with 21.4 million shares traded. Genting Singapore plc increased 2.9 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.06 with 17.3 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 2.9 per cent or S$0.77 to S$27.24; United Overseas Bank, up 2.7 per cent or S$0.72 to S$27.00; and OCBC Bank, up 3.5 per cent or S$0.43 to S$12.72."