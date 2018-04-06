You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes afternoon trading at 3,426.81, up 0.6% on the day

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 1:16 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.62 per cent or 21.16 points on the day to 3,426.81 as at 1.01pm.

The benchmark was up 1.92 points against its level of 3,424.89 heading into the midday break.

Losers outnumbered gainers 196 to 148, or about four stocks down for every three up, after 902.3 million shares worth S$644.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore plc rose 3.7 per cent or S$0.04 to S$1.12 with 53.6 million shares traded. Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co declined 2.2 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.445 with 13.8 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 1.0 per cent or S$0.26 to S$27.54; United Overseas Bank, up 1.1 per cent or S$0.31 to S$27.28; and Singtel, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.40.

