SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session 0.2 per cent higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 5.86 points to 3,448.36 as at 1.04pm.

About 1.1 billion shares worth S$555 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 183 to 150.

The most actively traded stock was KrisEnergy, which rose S$0.007 to S$0.100 with 6.9 million shares changing hands.