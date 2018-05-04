Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,553.4, down 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index falling by 22.28 points to 3,553.4 as at 1pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 204 to 114.

About 1.08 billion shares worth S$578.6 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which fell S$0.01 to S$0.110 with 96.09 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Vallianz, down S$0.001 at S$0.012 apiece with 17 million shares traded, and Straco, up by S$0.005 to S$0.795 with 9.1 million shares changing hands.

Active index stocks included DBS Bank at S$28.79, down by S$0.49 or 1.67 per cent, and UOB at S$29.25, down by S$0.33 or 1.12 per cent.