You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,553.4, down 0.6%

Fri, May 04, 2018 - 1:15 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index falling by 22.28 points to 3,553.4 as at 1pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 204 to 114.

About 1.08 billion shares worth S$578.6 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which fell S$0.01 to S$0.110 with 96.09 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Vallianz, down S$0.001 at S$0.012 apiece with 17 million shares traded, and Straco, up by S$0.005 to S$0.795 with 9.1 million shares changing hands.

Active index stocks included DBS Bank at S$28.79, down by S$0.49 or 1.67 per cent, and UOB at S$29.25, down by S$0.33 or 1.12 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
5 Brokers' take: Analysts maintain 'buy' on CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

May 4, 2018
Transport

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong Holdings issues profit warning for Q4, full year

May 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, BreadTalk, StarHub, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Raffles United

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening