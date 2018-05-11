You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading at 3,561.69; up 0.7%

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 1:21 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index advancing by 24.1 points, 0.7 per cent up on the day to 3,561.69 as at 1pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 199 to 119, as about 994.1 million shares worth S$649.5 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which rose 7.76 per cent, or S$0.09, to S$1.25 with 77.14 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Falcon Energy at S$0.041, up S$0.004 with 26.28 million shares traded, and Rich Capital, flat at S$0.01 with 21.05 million shares changing hands.

Active index counters included UOB at S$29.53, up 1.83 per cent or S$0.53, and Singtel at S$3.53, up 0.28 per cent or S$0.01.

