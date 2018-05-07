Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon trading at 3,539.28, down 0.17%

SINGAPORE stocks remained on a negative slope as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index down 0.17 per cent or 6.1 points at 3,539.28 on the day as at 1.01pm.

Against the benchmark's 3,541.57 level heading into the midday break, the index was down 2.29 points.

Losers outnumbered gainers 192 to 157, or about 11 stocks down for every nine up, after 1.27 billion shares worth S$515.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezra Holdings advanced 2.8 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.112 with 60.9 million shares traded. Spackman Entertainment Group advanced 4.2 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.074 with 8.2 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.17 to S$28.97; and OCBC Bank, down 2.4 per cent or S$0.33 to S$13.32.