Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon trading at 3,561.5, down 0.2%

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 1:18 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index falling by 8.67 points, down 0.2 per cent on the day to 3,561.5 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 189 to 163 as some 804.9 million shares worth S$491.2 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which fell S$0.002 to S$0.114 with 24.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Genting Singapore, up S$0.02 at S$1.30 with 24.03 million shares traded and Falcon Energy, down S$0.001 at S$0.04 with 14.23 million shares changing hands.

Active index stocks included DBS at S$29.20, down 0.92 per cent or S$0.27, and Singtel at S$3.51, down 1.13 per cent or S$0.04.

