Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,560.28, down 1.5%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index shedding 55 points, or 1.5 per cent to 3,560.28 as at 1.03pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 256 to 109, after about 1.08 billion shares worth S$795.2 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Ezion, which fell 7.3 per cent, or 0.8 Singapore cent to 10.1 Singapore cents, with 65.7 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included DBS which was down 5.5 per cent to S$28.92; and Venture Corp which was down by 4 per cent to S$18.65.