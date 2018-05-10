You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading at 3,543.28, down 0.1%

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 1:24 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index falling slightly by 0.1 per cent, down 5.26 points on the day to 3,543.28 as at 1.06pm.

Losers edged out gainers 166 to 156, as some 898.2 million shares worth S$548.9 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Blumont with 111.05 million shares changing hand, falling 25 per cent or S$0.001, to S$0.003. Other actives included Ezion, up 4.43 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.118 with 67.78 million shares traded and Thomson Medical, flat at S$0.091 with 20.53 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Bank at S$28.99, up 0.8 per cent or S$0.23, and UOB at S$29.01, down 0.92 per cent or S$0.27.

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_56.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_100518_82.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Pakatan Harapan entitled to form government, says Mahathir

BP_ Najib Razak_100518_73.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Najib 'accepts verdict of the people' after shock loss

May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Why Trump and Kim may pick Singapore for their summit

