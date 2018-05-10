Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading at 3,543.28, down 0.1%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index falling slightly by 0.1 per cent, down 5.26 points on the day to 3,543.28 as at 1.06pm.

Losers edged out gainers 166 to 156, as some 898.2 million shares worth S$548.9 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Blumont with 111.05 million shares changing hand, falling 25 per cent or S$0.001, to S$0.003. Other actives included Ezion, up 4.43 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.118 with 67.78 million shares traded and Thomson Medical, flat at S$0.091 with 20.53 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Bank at S$28.99, up 0.8 per cent or S$0.23, and UOB at S$29.01, down 0.92 per cent or S$0.27.