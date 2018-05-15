Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday trading at 3,553.34, down 0.3%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index shedding 9.12 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,553.34 on the day as at 1.09pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 219 to 137, after about 833.4 million shares worth S$616.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Del Monte Pacific, which rose 1.2 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent to 16.9 Singapore cents, with 42.6 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included DBS which was down 0.89 per cent to S$28.96; and Singtel which fell 0.85 per cent to S$3.49.