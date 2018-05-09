Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon trading at 3,544.12, up 0.02%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed flat on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up slightly 0.02 per cent or 0.95 point at 3,544.12 on the day as at 1.02pm.

Gainers edged out losers 168 to 154, after 939.1 million shares worth S$605 million in total changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rich Capital advanced 33.33 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.008 with 36.92 million shares traded. Ezion advanced 1.84 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.11 with 35.5 million shares traded, while Addvalue Tech was up 5.13 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.04 a share.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.93 per cent or S$0.27 to S$28.72; and Venture, up 1.26 per cent or S$0.27 to S$21.77.