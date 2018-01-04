South Korea: Stocks slip, won weakens

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Thursday. The Korean won edged down in local trade while bond yields rose.

At 01.13 GMT, the Kospi was down 8.35 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 2,478.00.

The won was quoted at 1,067.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.25 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,064.5.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,067.2 per US dollar, down 0.29 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,058.4 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.08 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session higher.

The Kospi is up around 0.8 per cent so far this year, and up by 1.88 per cent over the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 97,757,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 876, the number of advancing shares was 336.

Foreigners were net buyers of 63,521 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has risen 0.08 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,060.35 per dollar on January 2, 2018 and low is 1,067.6 on January 4, 2018.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 107.92.

The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.131 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.13 per cent.

