You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks, won down on Wall Street losses

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 10:36 AM

file6uc642rh1w11a0oovo0.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index weakened on Wednesday. The Korean won fell while bond yields were flat.

At 01.53 GMT, the Kospi was down 6.58 points or 0.26 per cent at 2,503.54.

The won was quoted at 1,091.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.5 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,085.8 as risk sentiment soured following a third straight session of decline in the S&P 500 index .

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,091.39 per US dollar, down 0.44 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,086.65 per dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.26 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.73 per cent.

The Kospi is up around 23.9 per cent so far this year, and down by 0.79 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 224,395,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 871, the number of advancing shares was 378.

Foreigners were net sellers of 65,235 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has fallen 9.52 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.21.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20171206_VSTEE_3208185.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
4 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Dennis Wee Realty hit with S$66,000 fine, 12-month ban for not warning of risks in overseas property purchases

dw-amazonprime-171206.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Consumer

Amazon to launch Prime membership for Singapore, ends free shipping for non-members

FILES-CURRENCY-COMPUTERS-BITCOIN-FOREX-201503.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin climbs to US$12,000 as futures move closer to reality

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening