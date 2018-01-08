You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks, won edge up in sedate start to week

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 10:33 AM

BP_Kospi _080118_77.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index rose on Monday. The Korean won advanced and bond yields climbed.

At 01:17 GMT, the Kospi was up 2.67 points or 0.11 per cent at 2,500.19.

The won was quoted at 1,061.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,062.7.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,060.5 per dollar, up 0.11 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,052.85 per dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.17 per cent, after US stocks posted strong gains on Friday. Japanese stocks rose 0.89 per cent.

The Kospi is up around 1.2 per cent so far this year, and down by 1.31 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 94,277,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 880, the number of advancing shares was 303.

Foreigners were net buyers of 84,539 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has fallen 0.56 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,060.35 per dollar on January 2 2018 and low is 1,068.3 on January 4 2018.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 107.95.

The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.109 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.10 per cent.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

BP_SGREEN_080118_8.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity catches on in S'pore

Most Read

1 Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when
2 Year of the Cryptocoin
3 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
4 US company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
5 Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6wwha3ag2jm192it5n19.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must uphold integrity: Indranee

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CapitaLand's mall divestment in China gets thumbs up from DBS, RHB, CIMB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening