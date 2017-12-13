STI adds 3 points on Wednesday

TRADING of local equities picked up in the last half hour, sending the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) into positive territory following a dip earlier in the day.

The STI ended Wednesday's session by adding 3.23 points or 0.09 per cent to 3,468.77.

Turnover was 2.4 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion, with losers outnumbering gainers 206 to 189.

On the actives list were counters of Infinio, Midas, Noble and ComfortDelGro.