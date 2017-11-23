You are here
STI rises for third straight day
Markets around the world bounce back in spite of the German political crisis; Nikkei, Hang Seng, Shanghai, Kospi all up
YESTERDAY saw the third straight day of gains on the local bourse, with the Straits Times Index closing up by 36.79 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 3,423.38.
The market was bubbly when it opened in the morning, before coming down a tad after lunchtime to clock a respectable gain for the day
