STI tumbles 46 points amid reports of possible missile test by North Korea

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 17:45
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

REGIONAL markets tumbled amid geopolitical tensions no thanks to North Korea's test of a hydrogen bomb over the weekend.

Adding to fears are reports that the South Korean military has detected signs that Pyongyang is getting ready for another long-range missile launch, following Sunday's bomb test.

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday's session 46.29 points lower or down 1.41 per cent at 3,230.97, dragged by index movers DBS, OCBC and UOB, among others.

Some 1.9 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion were traded, with losers beating gainers 320 to 129.

A sea of red dominated the top 20 most active stocks, with Rowsley leading the pack.

