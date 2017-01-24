Stocks to watch: Ascott Reit, IHC, Cache Logistics Trust, Frasers Commercial Trust

THE following companies had announcements that could affect the trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Ascott Residence Trust announced on Tuesday that its distribution per unit (DPU) for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2016, was 1.93 Singapore cents, down 7 per cent from 2.7 cents a year ago, after adjustment for a one-off item. If unadjusted, DPU for Q4 was 2.04 Singapore cents, still a one per cent decline year-on-year.

A heated boardroom battle at Catalist-listed healthcare group International Healthway Corp (IHC) came to a head on Monday afternoon as shareholders voted to remove the entire board at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that lasted over two hours.

Cache Logistics Trust's fourth quarter distribution per unit (DPU) slid 10.8 per cent year on year to 1.85 Singapore cents, due to a lower capital distribution and an enlarged unit base compared to the year-ago period. In Q4 FY2015, sales proceeds from the disposal of Kim Heng warehouse lifted capital distribution.

Frasers Commercial Trust (FCOT) posted stable distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.51 cents for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec 31, 2016, and announced a S$45 million makeover for Alexandra Technopark that will commence in mid-2017.