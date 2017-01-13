Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Mall Asia, GLP

THE following companies made announcements before the market opened on Friday that could affect the trading of their shares:

CapitaLand Mall Asia said on Friday that its wholly owned subsidiary CapitaMalls Asia Treasury has redeemed all of the S$400 million, 3.8 per cent callable step-up bonds due 2022, that were issued on Jan 12, 2012.

CapitaMalls Asia Treasury had on Thursday redeemed all of the outstanding bonds at 100 per cent of their principal amount (S$400 million), together with the interest accrued (S$7.67 million) thereon.

Global Logistic Properties on Thursday ended trading up 4 per cent at S$2.61 - a one-year high - after news named several possible bidders for the warehouse operator.

With 63.7 million shares traded, it was the second most active stock on the market, after commodities trader Noble Group.

Bloomberg on Thursday reported that Blackstone Group is considering an offer for GLP, potentially pitting it against another US private equity firm Warburg Pincus and a separate Chinese group in the bidding for the S$12.2 billion warehouse company.