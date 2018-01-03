You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Cosco Shipping International (S), Cogent, HC Surgical, Weiye

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 8:56 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Cosco Shipping International (S), Cogent Holdings: The S$1.02-a-share cash offer of Chinese shipping company Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) for Cogent Holdings has become unconditional with the offeror having received valid acceptances representing about 92.05 per cent of the total number of shares. As at 5pm on Jan 2, 2018, Cosco has received valid acceptances representing 92.05 per cent of the total number of Cogent shares. With the offer turned unconditional, Cosco will exercise its compulsory acquisition right and proceed to delist Cogent Holdings from the Singapore Exchange. The offer will close on Jan 19 at 5.30pm.

HC Surgical: Medical services group HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) will be buying a 51 per cent stake in HMC Medical Pte Ltd for S$673,000 in cash, as part of its plans to increase its reach and market share in Singapore. HCSS said that HMC operates a clinic at Upper Thomson Road, where the HCSS group has no presence. "The board is of the view that the proposed acquisition is in line with the group's plan for growth, and will expand the group's presence in Singapore," its announcement said.

Weiye Holdings: Weiye Holdings has entered into an agreement through a wholly owned subsidiary to pick up 40 per cent in equity in a property developer, Huzhou Ganghong Zhiye Co, Ltd (HGZY), for eight million yuan (S$1.64 million). The deal also calls on Hongji Weiye to extend an interest-free shareholder loan of 114.8 million yuan to HGZY. The loan, which has no fixed term of repayment, will fund the payment for the land-use rights to the local land authority.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-RafflesPlaceB09.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity gains seen in economy's uptick, but momentum uncertain

yaohui-pixgeneric-8022.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore CEOs' outlook on economy goes up: survey

BT_20180103_KRURAOAXF_3245444.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

CCR leads charge in condo price surge in Q4

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
3 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

cs-generic-RafflesPlaceB09.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity gains seen in economy's uptick, but momentum uncertain

city towers.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers next up for collective sale

Jan 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on HRnet, issues 'buy' on labour market recovery

Jan 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

GIC, Goldman's Vintage Funds become biggest limited partners in 2 Vector Capital funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening