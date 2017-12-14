You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: ESR Reit, OUE H-Trust, Oxley, Emas Offshore, Far East Group

Thu, Dec 14, 2017 - 8:53 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

ESR Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit): ESR Reit has acquired an 80 per cent interest in a special purpose vehicle that owns a leasehold interest in a property in 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 in Singapore for S$240 million, marking its largest acquisition to date. ESR Reit closed at S$0.56 per unit on Wednesday.

OUE Hospitality Trust (OUE H-Trust): The Reit portion of the stapled OUE H-Trust has obtained S$980 million of loan facilities to partially refinance S$1.2 billion of existing debt. The new facilities comprise two term loan facilities and two revolvers, according to a filing with the Singapore Exchange. OUE H-Trust closed at S$0.83 per unit on Wednesday.

Oxley Holdings: Oxley announced on Dec 14 it has entered into sale and purchase agreements to buy Raffles Place office building, Chevron House, for S$660 million, as well as Singapore property developer Centra Cove for a cash consideration of US$12 million. Oxley last traded at S$0.635 per share on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Emas Offshore Limited (EOL): EOL saw its second-quarter loss after tax narrow by 89 per cent to US$15.98 million on a 24 per cent increase in revenue for the same period. Revenue was higher at US$37.98 million compared to US$30.51 million for a year-ago period. EOL last traded at S$0.05 per share on March 3.

Far East Group: A wholly owned subsidiary of Far East Group has accepted a letter of offer to sell a land parcel together with a factory in Malaysia at RM11.5 million (S$3.80 million) to Ng Hin Kwee & Sons Sdn Bhd. Far East last traded at S$0.075 apiece on Dec 7.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Property recovery can further add to GDP growth in 2018: economists

2017-12-08T051154Z_61810202_RC12DF9AE3B0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 14, 2017
Real Estate

Government opts for balanced approach to state land sales for H1 2018

BT_20171214_JQHP14_3220328.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Technology

HP unveils S$100m campus, home to its first advanced manufacturing centre

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Property recovery can further add to GDP growth in 2018: economists

yaohui-pixcbd-2308 (1).jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Banking & Finance

GE global revamp hits Singapore jobs

file6ttyup2ay95vsluyllb.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Optus wins more spectrum in Australia, including 5G pioneer band

Bloomberg-CH-LED.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Oxley acquires Chevron House, property developer Centra Cove

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening