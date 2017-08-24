Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ISOTeam, Boustead Projects, IHH Healthcare

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Keppel Corporation Limited: Keppel Offshore & Marine's wholly owned unit in the US has clinched a contract worth over US$400 million from a Honolulu-based ocean shipping firm to build two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) fuelled containerships. The dual fuel LNG vessels for Pasha Hawaii will be built to Keppel's proprietary design with the first and second vessel expected to be delivered in the first and third quarter of 2020 respectively, said Keppel Corp on Thursday. Keppel closed at S$6.30 on Wednesday.

ISOTeam Limited: The catalist-listed building maintenance firm reported a 67 per cent drop in net profit to S$1.4 million for the fourth quarter ended June from S$4.1 million a year ago. Revenue came in lower by 27 per cent to S$22 million with revenue contribution across its business segments - repairs and redecoration, additional and alteration, coating and painting and others - all posting declines. ISOTeam closed at S$0.35 on Wednesday.

Boustead Projects Limited: The real estate solutions specialist announced that its wholly owned subsidiary has secured a design-and-build contract from Yusen Logistics (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The contract is for the redevelopment of an existing logistics facility in Tuas, Singapore and set to be completed by Q4 2018. Boustead Projects closed at S$ 0.865 on Wednesday.

IHH Healthcare: A one-off gain from the divestment of Apollo Hospitals stake and revenues from two newly opened hospitals boosted results for IHH Healthcare Bhd for its second quarter. Net profit was up 28.6 per cent to RM316.6 million (S$100.8 million) from the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday evening. IHH shares ended 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.3 per cent down at S$1.895 on Wednesday.